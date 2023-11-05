ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two St. Cloud area schools had a strong showing in the State Cross Country Meet on Saturday. St. Cloud Cathedral won the Girls' Class-A championship with 68 points, besting Staples-Motley which had 125 points, and Cotter with 151 points.

Cathedral was led by Ella Voit, Clara Schad, Katelyn Waldoch, Addie Mondloch, and eighth-grader Enya Scanlon. Senior Emma Voit also took second in the Individual Championship for the Crusaders. St. John's Prep had two runners do well in the Individual Championships as well.

Senior Olivia Pauly won the Girls' Class-A Championship with a time of 18 minutes, 20 point 5 seconds, beating Audrey Brownell from Staples-Motley by more than 11 seconds, and Senior Nick Hanson took third in the Class-A Boys' Championship. The Cross Country Championships took place at the University of Minnesota Les Bolstad Golf Course.

