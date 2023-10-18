St. John’s Prep Cross Country Has Conference Success

Both the St. John's Prep girls’ and the boys’ cross country teams won Central Minnesota Conference championship titles Tuesday. The event took place at Kimball Golf Club.

photo courtesy of Jill Pauly photo courtesy of Jill Pauly loading...

The boys’ team won the conference title with 38 points over Holdingford’s 43 points. The girls’ team won the meet with 34 points over Paynesville’s 71 points. This is the first time in Prep’s 166 year school history that both the boys’ and girls’ teams have won both conference championships in the same year. This is the third year in a row the boys have won the conference championship as a team. This is the third year in a row that Olivia Pauly has won the individual conference title. This is the second year for Zach Meyer to earn the individual conference title and Nick Hansen’s third year for earning second place in the conference race.

St. John's Prep next race is sections on October 26.