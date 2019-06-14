St. Peter Too Much For Foley
The Foley baseball team made their first appearance in the state tournament in school history Thursday but lost in the Class AA State Quarterfinals to St. Peter 11-3. St. Peter scored 6 runs in the 5th inning to take a commanding lead.
Drew Beier started the game on the mound for the Falcons. He allowed 5 hits, 4 walks and 6 earned runs to take the loss. Beier was 1-2 with a run scored and Noah Novak drove in a pair of runs.
Foley will play in the consolation semifinals against La Crescent at 12:30 p.m. today at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.