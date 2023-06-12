Foley Baseball Excited For Class 2-A State Tournament

The Foley baseball team took a challenging route to the Section 6-2-A title fighting their back through 5 elimination games including two against top seeded Eden Valley-Watkins to capture the section title and a trip to the state baseball tournament in St. Cloud this week.

Mike Beier is the head coach for the Falcons. He joined me on WJON. Beier says their offense came alive and they pressed their pitching depth to win the section title.

Get our free mobile app

Beier says catcher Josiah Petersen is probably the best player he's coached in high school. The junior is hitting .560 with 9 home runs and did not make an out in the double header section championship against Eden Valley-Watkins last week. Bryce Gapinski has been the leadoff hitter for Foley and Beier explains when he gets on it's like a double because of his speed. Trey Emmerich has been hitting 3rd for Foley and is their top pitcher with Petersen their #2. Beier isn't sure who he'll pitch in Game 1 of the State Tournament Tuesday against Perham at 12:30 p.m. at Dick Putz Field.

Beier also highlights Derek Dahmen who pitched in relief in both games against Eden Valley-Watkins saying he ate up some big innings and will likely be called upon to do the same in the state tournament.

Beier continues to be heavily involved in building baseball in Foley. He says he still coaches the Amateur team, the VFW team, he's on the coaching staff for the Legion team, and coaches the high school team. Beier explains that when his son played youth ball he coached more than a 100 games a summer. He says it's good he's not doing that anymore. Mike's son, Drew pitches at St. Cloud State. Mike played Amateur baseball last season for Foley and he says he still could appear in games this season as a pitcher but his days as a hitter are done.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mike Beier it is available below.

Foley Roster:

Number Name Position Height Weight Year 1 Molitor, Jace 11 2 Emmerich, Trey 11 3 Petersen, Josiah 11 4 Gapinski, Bryce 11 5 Jennissen, Alexander 11 7 Leabch, Brett 11 8 Dahler, Chase 11 9 Miller, Evan 12 10 Wirth, Gavyn 10 11 Enerson, Jaden 11 14 Micholski, Aiden 12 15 Brambrink, Patrick 12 16 Frisbie, Keagon 10 17 Beck, Deegan 10 19 Monson, Jake 11 21 Hermanson, Reed 10 22 Dahmen, Derek 11 23 Owen, Gavin 11 24 Engmark, Jonathan 10 27 Brunn, Noah 9