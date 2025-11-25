The 6th ranked St. John's football team is set to host 23rd ranked Monmouth College in the 2nd round of the NCAA Division III playoffs Saturday in Collegeville. The Johnnies are 9-1 and are riding a 6-game win streak after losing their only game of the season at #4 Bethel on October 4th.

Jason Soria for TSM Jason Soria for TSM loading...

Johnnie Head Coach

St. John's head coach Gary Fasching joined me on WJON. He says Monmouth has the #1 defense in the nation at the Division III level having allowed on average 6 points per game. Monmouth leans on the running game on offense but their dual threat quarterback Brayden Deem has thrown for 24 touchdowns and has run for another 3. Nate Wrublik leads their rushing attack with 723 yards on the ground and 16 touchdowns.

Johnnies Are a Passing Team

St. John's has been a passing team again this season with Trey Feeney leading the way from the quarterback position with 2,691 yards passing and 32 touchdowns. Dylan Wheeler leads the Johnnies with 938 yards receiving and 14 touchdowns while Joey Gendreau has 912 yards receiving and 8 touchdowns for St. John's. Fasching doesn't believe the cooler weather will impact the passing game. The weather forecast calls for 5-10 mile per hour winds Saturday afternoon.

Jason Soria for TSM Jason Soria for TSM loading...

Game Time

Saturday's game is set to get underway at noon in Collegeville. The winner will play the UW-River Falls/Chapman winner on December 6. The Monmouth College Fighting Scots are located in Monmouth, Illinois. Monmouth is 9-1 with their only loss coming week 1 against #5 Wartburg.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gary Fasching, click below.