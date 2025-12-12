St. John's basketball lost 80-56 in an exhibition game at Division I St. Thomas Thursday night. The Johnnies and Tommies had been rivals for many years when they both competed in the MIAC at the Division III level. St. Thomas made a jump to Division I during the 2021-2022 season and the rivalry and seemingly died. St. Thomas' new arena had standing room only for a rivalry that both sides seem to continue to embrace.

Johnnie vs Tommie Football?

St. John's football coach Gary Fasching joined me on WJON. He says he'd love to play St. Thomas again but understands it's unlikely to happed in football. Fasching indicates they've had discussions with St. Thomas but the Tommies feel they need to play a full Division I schedule and exhibition games just don't happen in college football. Fasching stopped short of saying a rematch of the Tommie/Johnnie rivarly in football will never happen again, but it remains unlikely.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Gary Fasching, click below.