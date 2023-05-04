St. Cloud’s Saatzer Going Into Minnesota Bowling Hall of Fame

St. Cloud's Bev Saatzer will be inducted into the Minnesota Bowling Hall of Fame on May 20th in Rochester. She was chosen as the Women's Meritorious Service award winner for 2023. Saatzer joined me on WJON. She was at the state tournament in Alexandria a couple of years ago when her bowling teammates and husband filled out a Hall of Fame nomination form highlighting her bowling accomplishments. She received word last August she was selected for the 2023 Hall of Fame. Saatzer will be one of 5 inducted May 20.

Saatzer indicates she starting bowling when she was 17 and is still doing so at the age of 67. Bev is from Maynard, Minnesota but has lived St. Cloud since the late 1990s when she married her husband, Rick. She had been the Bowling State Tournament director for 4 years, bowled in the state tournament for 45-plus years, was a delegate for the state and national convention, winning local tournaments and volunteering at many local bowling tournaments. Saatzer has also coached young bowlers in the area and has been on the local bowling board.

Saatzer says she still loves bowling after all these years. She competes Tuesdays with her team at Southway Bowl in St. Cloud and her team and her will participating in a national tournament in Las Vegas later this year. Saatzer indicates despite her success she has never bowled a perfect game and says her best score was 256. She says she would get so nervous after 6 strikes in a row that she would fall apart. Saatzer explains she prefers the straight on approach when bowling but each person should choose what they like best.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Bev Saatzer it is available below.