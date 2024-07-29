St. Cloud Team Wins MN Legion Softball State Title

St Cloud Hype Post 76 captured the MN Legion Softball State Championship held in Bemidji by defeating La Crescent 3-2 Sunday. Ella Voit threw the complete game, giving up 3 hits, 0 earned runs, and struck out 10 batters. Sam Dingmann drove in the first run with a single in the top of the 4th inning. St. Cloud added a run in the 4th on a wild pitch. La Crescent scored a run the bottom of the 4th on an error by St Cloud. Ella Voit drove in an insurance run in the top of the 6th after an Ellie Meyers triple. La Crescent added a run in the bottom of the 7th and had the tying run at 2nd base, but a strikeout ended the game and St Cloud won the championship in their first year as a Legion team.

Tayla Vought and Ella Voit (photo courtesy of Todd Dingmann)

Ella Voit was named the Outstanding Pitcher of the Tourney. In 3 games, she threw 21 innings, gave up only 7 hits, 2 earned runs, 0 walks and struck out 40 batters.

Tayla Vought was named the Outstanding Player of the tourney. In 3 games, she went 6-11, scoring 3 runs, driving in 4 runs, with 4 doubles and 1 home run.

Upsala took 3rd as they beat Melrose 4-0.