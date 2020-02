ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University softball team took on Augustana University in a doubleheader yesterday (Saturday) afternoon.

Each team came out with a win, Augustana won game one with a 9-2 victory over St. Cloud State. The Huskies came back during game 2 and defeated the Vikings 10-5.

SCSU will face Wayne State College in a doubleheader today (Sunday) at 1:00 p.m.