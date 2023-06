Becker defeated ROCORI Thursday 6-5 in the Class 3-A State tournament consolation semifinals at Caswell Park in North Mankato. Becker lost 1-0 to Cretin-Derham Hall earlier in the day in the quarterfinals while ROCORI lost 10-0 to top seeded Mankato East.

Becker will play Winona at 10:30 a.m. today on Field 5 at Caswell Park in North Mankato for the consolation championship.