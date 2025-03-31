St. Cloud State University Baseball Team Has Family Connection To Current Minnesota Twin

The 2024 season did not go as planned for the Minnesota Twins. The team was riding high after a 2023 playoff run but a late-season swoon saw them miss the playoffs altogether in 2024.

Despite the season not ending how anyone hoped, there were still bright spots scattered throughout the year. One of the biggest bright spots was the emergence of Willi Castro, who was not only named to the American League All Star team but also earned the Twin Cities Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association's 2024 team most valuable player award.

Castro was the first player in team history to play 25 or more games at five different positions: shortstop, second base, third base, left field and center field. In addition, he also saw time at designated hitter while managing to pitch in two separate games.

The St. Cloud State University baseball team is 11-15 so far this season after a tough series with #6 Minnesota State- Mankato this past weekend.

Among the Huskies at Dick Putz Field battling the Mavericks was Wilmis Castro, the younger brother of the Twins' Willi. The Twins' broadcast on Tuesday had mentioned the relationship on-air during a highlight.

The younger Castro joined the Huskies for the 2025 season via Erskine College in South Carolina. Listed as third baseman/outfielder, Castro hit .289 in 2024 with the Flying Fleet for his junior year.

So far this season, Castro is batting .316 for the Huskies and is tied for the team lead with three home runs.

St. Cloud State University baseball is slated to host Northern State Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the MAC (weather permitting).