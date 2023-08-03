St. Cloud Planning to Demo Former Media Services Building

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The vacant Media Services building along Division Street in St. Cloud could be torn down.

During its meeting on Monday night, the city council will consider a resolution to demolish the building.

The existing 11,000-square-foot building was built in 1964 and has proven not attractive or financially feasible for commercial uses without significant renovation.

Landwehr Construction is currently on-site taking down the former Tech High School's 1955 and 1975 additions. They have given a quote for the abatement and demolition of the Media Services building of $116,000.

Back in June, the St. Cloud City Council voted down a plan to sell the property for a HolidayStation store after residents in the neighborhood objected.

The city is still looking for a new potential buyer to redevelop the 81,000-square-foot piece of property.

