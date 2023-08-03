St. Cloud Planning to Demo Former Media Services Building
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The vacant Media Services building along Division Street in St. Cloud could be torn down.
During its meeting on Monday night, the city council will consider a resolution to demolish the building.
The existing 11,000-square-foot building was built in 1964 and has proven not attractive or financially feasible for commercial uses without significant renovation.
Landwehr Construction is currently on-site taking down the former Tech High School's 1955 and 1975 additions. They have given a quote for the abatement and demolition of the Media Services building of $116,000.
Back in June, the St. Cloud City Council voted down a plan to sell the property for a HolidayStation store after residents in the neighborhood objected.
The city is still looking for a new potential buyer to redevelop the 81,000-square-foot piece of property.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Downtown St. Cloud Is Coming Back with Big Changes
- Minnesota Weather Outlook for August
- Over 80 Percent of Minnesota Now in a Drought
- Hottest Day on Record in Minnesota, St. Cloud
- Liquor License Approved for New Bar, Restaurant in Sauk Rapids