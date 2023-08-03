70-Year-Old Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash in Wright County

MONTROSE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when the motorcycle they were driving collided with a vehicle.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 5:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 12 in Montrose in Wright County.

Seventy-year-old Arthur Anthony of Mound was going east on the highway when the vehicle was coming out of a convenience store parking lot and the two collided.  Anthony was taken to North Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and the passenger in the vehicle were not hurt.

