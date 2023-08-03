MAKING MEMORIES

Was this the place where you had your first date? The place where you proposed to your significant other? Or perhaps just the place where you and your friends decided to go for a memorable night out? Maybe it was the best bachelor or bachelorette party of the year.

PSYCHO SUZI'S CLOSING

An iconic Minnesota bar is closing its doors after 20 years, and many people are shocked and saddened by the news. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge, which many people have discovered, is described on their website as, "A retro tiki bar and pizza paradise overlooking the high seas of the Mississippi River in Nordeast Minneapolis. The weary, the wild, and the weird are always welcome to wash up on our shores."

The Facebook post says,

"After 20 fantastical years, I'm sad to announce that Psycho Suzi's will be closing on August 19th, 2023.

For the past two decades, we've welcomed you through our tiki-laden jungle to enjoy tropical drinks, pizza pies, waterfront seating, and the company of new and old friends...but all good things must come to an end and this Psycho Suzi is ready to hang it up and put on her retirement hat.

I'll never forget the memories we've shared, under these thatched umbrellas - the laughs, the stories, the events we succeeded at, and even the ones we failed at! To our biggest fans and even to our biggest haters, we salute you. Mary's Christmas Palace, our 4-month Christmas spectacular, will surely be missed! We had endless ideas and yet 20 years was not enough time to try them all. Saint Sabrina's (30 years,) Betty Danger's Country Club, Betty Danger's Animal Farm, Donny Dirk's Zombie Den and Mr. STeven's Snuggery, Felicia's Navidad, Undead Frank's, Heather's High School Hairball, Rock-O-Horror Drinking Showstopper, Kentucky Derbatante, Bizarre Bazaar, Psycho Luaus, and New Year's Passport parties. We've had DJs, live bands, our house band Exotik-A-GoGo, fire breathers, drag shows, parade floats, a muscle car show, our own monster truck, a Tiki Tram offering Tiki Tramsportation, Pontiki rides (our thatch-covered pontoon boat), puppy pageants, Halloween costume dance parties, parking lot carnivals, motorcycle rallies, and tropical Mother's day buffets, and Father's day grill outs. These memories will stay with me forever, and they're proof that random ideas of weirdness and fun can be worth pursuing. Striving to create a bit of magic where folks could escape the humdrum of everyday life, and offer a sliver of something a little less dull gave us pure joy. We've seen many friendships and more than a few romances connect through it all.

So come on by one last time and say goodbye to this wood plank carpeting, the tiki mug vending machines, zombie slushies, and fire-lit torches that have watched over us these past 20 years. Let's raise a glass to us all and this magical oasis we created together. Though the Psycho Suzi's experience is ending, and Suzi is saying her final goodbye to Minneapolis, we hope the mending of broken dreams carries on. I humbly pass the torch.'

Love, Suzie (aka Leslie Bock)

