Thursday’s Benton County Fair Schedule Includes The Always Popular Truck Pull
Another beautiful weather day is in store for Benton County Fairgoers on Thursday with plenty of sunshine and a high temperature near 90 degrees.
Thursday's schedule starts at 8 a.m. with the 4-H Poultry Judging in the Arena. The Discovery, Ag Craft, Ice Arena and Heritage Buildings will all open at 10 a.m..
At 10:30 this morning at the Pit, there will be a 4-H/FFA Tractor Driving contest, followed by Kid's Activities in the 4-H Building beginning at 11 a.m..
Today's entertainment on the Cottonwood Stage features Benjamin Raye and Erica Hanson from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the Costelle and Hipps Duo from 3 to 6 and the Kinzer Creek Duo from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m..
The Midway will be open at Noon with regularly-priced rides ranging from $4.50 to $9.00 each. However, the Midway will offer wristbands from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. for $30 that offer unlimited rides during those hours Thursday.
One of the Fair's most popular events, the Truck Pull, will get underway in the Grandstand starting at 6 p.m., with tickets costing $15 for adults and $5 for children.
There will be 14 categories of trucks competing in the pull.
Local favorites Mason Dixon Line will perform on the Beer Garden Stage from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday.
Also of note, the Barns will be CLOSED for cleaning between 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, so plan ahead if you wanted to check out the animals on your visit to the Fair.