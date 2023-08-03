Minnesota Driver Lucky After Pedestrian Ran In Front Of Her Vehicle

A scary moment for several people happened yesterday afternoon in Willmar. Willmar Police shared a report to social media yesterday evening about a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle, except in this case the pedestrian intentionally ran into traffic while attempting to take their own life.

Image Credit: Willmar Police via facebook Image Credit: Willmar Police via facebook loading...

The post by Willmar Police reads:

Get our free mobile app

NEWS RELEASE

At approximately 12:24pm on 08/02/23, Willmar Police were dispatched to the intersection of 5th St and Kandiyohi Avenue SW on the report of a motor vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

Officers arrived to find that a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse (driven by a 31-year-old female from New London) had struck a male pedestrian, age 19 of Willmar. The male was transported by ambulance to CentraCare Hospital in Willmar with moderate injuries.

Investigation into the crash found the male pedestrian had first thrown a water bottle at the Traverse as it was driving down the street, then suddenly and deliberately ran out into the vehicles path as it approached. The pedestrian indicated to officers that he had been using controlled substances shortly before the incident and that he was trying to die by suicide.

The investigation is still pending & the male pedestrian could face potential criminal charges. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

The Willmar Police Department was assisted by the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad, CentraCare EMS and the Willmar Fire Department.

Case reference #23009448.

While the pedestrian who was struck did admit to police they were under the influence of controlled substances at the time of the incident, they may still face charges.

IF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW IS IN CRISIS AND IN NEED OF IMMEDIATE ASSISTANCE, THE FOLLOWING RESOURCES CAN HELP:

Here is the lineup of The 2023 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series

LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor