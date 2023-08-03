Two People Arrested in After Thousands of Fentanyl Pills Found

BRAINERD (WJON News) --Two people were arrested during a major drug bust in the Brainerd Area.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday the Lakes Area Drug Investigative Division conducted multiple search warrants in the city of Brainerd for a large-scale fentanyl investigation.

They say about 3.1 pounds of suspected fentanyl was found, that's between 13,000 and 15,000 individual pills. They also found suspected cocaine and seized six guns.

Dazaughn West of Brainerd and Devaugh West of Detroit were arrested.

