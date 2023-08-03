Crimestoppers: Attempted TV Theft Wakes Homeowner in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police are reporting an attempted burglary on the 600 block of 9th Avenue South where a home owner woke up to see a male with a flashlight reaching through the bedroom window grabbing a TV from the bedroom. Mages says the male removed the TV from the bedroom but dropped it just outside the window and then ran from the scene. Suspect is described as a tall, skinny, male wearing a brown mask.

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 200 block of 4th Avenue South. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says it is a black Victory Vegas Cruiser motorcycle with Minnesota license 30724MG. Mages describes the motorcycle as all black with a chrome headlight.

The Sartell Police Department are reporting multiple theft of lawn ornaments from different homes around town. Mages says some of lawn ornaments taken include a large rooster, gnomes, a big foot, road runner, owls, a pelican and a light house.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.