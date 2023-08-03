Ever Dream About Painting A Bus? Your Dream Becomes Reality Next Weekend
Next weekend, August 12th and 13th, if you find yourself looking for something to do, you might want to hop on Highway 169, head North, and stop out at the Hairy Mosquito Trading Company. They are planning on painting their hippie bus next weekend, and you can help!
People are into different things in life, and if you happen to be into painting, or buses, or painting buses there is a good chance I've got the event for you next weekend right outside of Milaca.
The Hairy Mosquito Trading Company, admits in the post above that they currently DON'T have a timeframe or day that the bus would be painted next weekend and those who are interested in participating or donating paint for the project should contact the Hairy Mosquito Trading Company at the phone number listed above.
If you are unfamiliar with the Hairy Mosquito Trading Company according to their website they "HAVE NOSTALGIC OLD-FASHIONED SODA/CANDY, A 50’S ICE CREAM SHOPPE AS WELL AS A SMALL CAFÉ. EXPLORE OUR GROUND FOR ANTIQUES, ART & ARCHITECTURE, BARNWOOD, BARN FINDS, TOOLS AND MORE!"
