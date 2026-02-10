The St. Cloud Crush begin their section journey tonight when the top seeded Crush face Northern Lakes in the Section 6A semifinals at the MAC at 7pm. Crush girls head hockey coach Mike Petroske joined me on WJON.

#1 Seed

St. Cloud is 16-9 this season and are the #1 seed in the section. Petroske says gaining the #1 seed was a goal of theirs this season. He says they had a rough start to the season with a loss to Fergus Falls but credits the team for the turn around which led to an overtime win over Fergus Falls on January 15. Fergus is the #2 seed in the section.

Top Performers

Petroske says they have a great group of girls who love to joke around, they understand his sarcastic sense of humor and are resilient. Petroske says his top performers this season include Reese Ruska and Regan Stevens on defense, Jaye Lane, forward 4-year starter Liz Bell and goaltender Jordan Bovy. He says half of their roster consists of freshmen and sophomores. Petroske believes Bovy is a big reason why they are in the position they are.

Tonight's Opponent

St. Cloud has not played Northern Lakes this season but they did meet last year (8-0 St. Cloud win). Petroske says a key for them is to get off to a good start, which is something they haven't done enough of late. He says the focus is on themselves and they just need to play their game. The St. Cloud Crush girls hockey team is a co-op of Apollo, Tech and Cathedral students.

Stormin' Sabres at Fergus

Fergus Falls hosts Sartell-Sauk Rapids in the other section final tonight at 7pm. The winners of tonight's semifinals advance to play for the section title Thursday in Alexandria at 7pm.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mike Petroske, click below.