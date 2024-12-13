St. Cloud Crush Name Hosch Head Baseball Coach

The St. Cloud Crush have named Bobby Hosch as their head baseball coach for the upcoming 2025 season. Hosch is a current Physical Education teacher at Tech and was the Crush JV baseball coach last season. Hosch also coaches football and Junior High basketball within District 742. St. Cloud Crush baseball consists of athletes from Tech and Apollo High Schools.

Get our free mobile app

Bobby Hosch (photo courtesy of Karl Heine) Bobby Hosch (photo courtesy of Karl Heine) loading...

The St. Cloud Crush baseball team advanced to the Class 4-A baseball state tournament quarterfinals in 2024.