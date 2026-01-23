The St. Cloud Crush girls hockey team has moved up four spots from #17 to #13 in the latest Let's Play Hockey Class A poll.

The Crush is 12-8 overall (7-3 in the Central Lakes Conference) and posted wins over Sartell/Sauk Rapids and Fergus Falls before falling 3-0 to #16AA Alexandria last time out.

Reese Ruska leads the Crush with 15 goals and 29 points, while Reeghan Stevens and Liz Bell have also scored over 20 points so far this season.

The Crush is scheduled to play a road matinee in Bemidji on Saturday, with puck drop set for 2 p.m..

The River Lakes Stars also climbed up the Class A rankings, moving from #20 to #17.

The Stars have won four of their last five games, with the only loss a one-goal setback at #11A Minnesota River.

Abby Storms' 21 points paces the Stars, with Peyton Roeske (17) and Makayla Schrieber-Horn (16) close behind. Storms leads River Lakes with 12 goals.

Next up for the Stars is a home matinee with New Ulm on Saturday, with puck drop set for 1 p.m..

BOYS HOCKEY

The Sartell Sabres remain #3 in Class A, behind only #1 Hermantown and #2 Hibbing. The Sabres are 14-3 overall and 7-0 in the Central Lakes Conference.

The Sabres have won five straight and seven of their past eight games. Most recently Sartell beat Brainerd 5-1 on the road. They are scheduled to play against Alexandria at home on Friday but weather may cause that game to be postponed. Their next scheduled game would be Thursday, January 29th against Willmar in Sartell.

The Cathedral Crusaders fell two spots in the poll from #11 to #13. Cathedral beat #14A Northern Lakes 3-1 on January 16th, lost 6-1 against #12A East Grand Forks and bounced back to beat Little Falls 6-1 in their most recent game.

The Crusaders are slated to play at Princeton on Saturday night.