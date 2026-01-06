The St. Cloud Crush girls basketball team beat ROCORI 75-55 Monday night. Syd Shamla led the Crush with 23 points, Jaliyah Ceaser added 17 points and four steals and Eleanor Pieper pulled down 11 rebounds in the win.

Hailey Salzbrun led the Spartans with 18 points, Chelsea Willenbring added 15 points and seven rebounds and Chloe Labine secured 17 rebounds for ROCORI.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Annandale 79, Foley 59

Kimball 79, Maple Lake 64

GIRLS HOCKEY

Alexandria 7, River Lakes 0