Prep Sports Scoreboard – Monday, January 5th
The St. Cloud Crush girls basketball team beat ROCORI 75-55 Monday night. Syd Shamla led the Crush with 23 points, Jaliyah Ceaser added 17 points and four steals and Eleanor Pieper pulled down 11 rebounds in the win.
Hailey Salzbrun led the Spartans with 18 points, Chelsea Willenbring added 15 points and seven rebounds and Chloe Labine secured 17 rebounds for ROCORI.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Annandale 79, Foley 59
Kimball 79, Maple Lake 64
GIRLS HOCKEY
Alexandria 7, River Lakes 0