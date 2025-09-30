ST. CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY BASEBALL

RED and BLACK WORLD SERIES

(SUNDAY Sept. 28th)

RED 14 BLACK 10

The Red tied the World Series one game each. They did out hit the Black 16 to 11, including six home runs and a pair of doubles. The offense was led by Eric Bello, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs for five RBIs. Josh McGuin went 2-for-2 with two home runs for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, had two stolen bases and he had a walk. Liam Moreno went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, a walk, a stolen base and he a scored two runs. Hayden Frank went 2-for-5 with a home run for a RBI. Nick Ibrahim went 2-for-5 with a double and a sacrifice fly, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Seth Tierney went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Johan Ferreira went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Jack Clark went 1-for-4, Jonathan Pribula had a walk and he scored a run, Hayden Konkel had a walk and Austin Koep scored a run.

Cael Kolacia started on the mound for the Red, he threw 2 2/3 innings and Will Hess threw two innings. AJ Price threw two innings, Eamonn Mujhern threw one inning and Conner Larson closed it out.

The Black offense was led by Wilmis Castro went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs. Grayson Fuchs went 2-for-3 with a double, a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Isaac Lizzerraga went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Dylan Debilzen went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, two walks and he scored a run. Ethan Krueger went 2-for-4 with a walk and a stolen bases and Ryan Cahoon went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Austin Baumhover went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Matt Robinson went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Wyatt Tweet and Drew Luster both had a walk and each scored a run.

Bryce Brassfield started on the mound for the Black, he threw two innings and Kaylee Key threw two innings. Cole Bakkum threw 1/3 of an inning and Brayden Steinbecker threw one innings. Trey Emmerich threw 2/3 of an inning, Joaquin Majano threw two innings and Connor Doolittle threw one inning.