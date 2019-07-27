St. Cloud Area Legion Baseball Roundup

The Legion Roundup will include game summaries and hopefully the upcoming games.

Teams Included: Foley Post 298, Sauk Rapids Post 254, Sartell Post 277, Cold Spring Post 455, St. Cloud Chutes Post 76, St. Cloud 76er’s Post 76, Waite Park Silver Stars Post 428, Eden Valley-Watkins Post 38/453, Royalton Post 137, St. Joseph Post 328, St. Augusta Post 621

SUB-STATE 12 AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL TOURNAMENT 2019

HOSTED BY St. CLOUD ORTHOPEDICS FIELD (SARTELL, MN)

St. CLOUD CHUTES 10 SAUK RAPIDS 5

The Chutes defeated the Silver Stars to advance to the Sub-State 12 Championship. They collected eights hits, including a pair of doubles to support their pitcher. Sam Schneider started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout.

They were led on offense by Eric Faust, he went 2-of-4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored one run. Andrew Rott went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBI’s and Alex Lenzmeier went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he earned a walk. Jackson Jangula went 2-for-4 with three stolen bases and he scored three runs. Sam Schneider went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Andrew Weisser went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Ryan Janzen earned a walk, he was it by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs and Caleb Lentz earned a walk.

The Sauk Rapids Legion’s starting pitcher was Derek Durant, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Nikolas Neeser threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he gave up four runs. Logan Donahue threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he retired the one batter he faced.

They were led on offense by Brandon Bokelman, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBI’s and a stolen base. Andrew Wollak went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Posch went 1-for-2 for an RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Cole Fuecker went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run, Brady Pesta went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Tyler Hemker scored a run.

LITTLE FALLS 5 WAITE PARK SILVER STARS 2

The Little Falls Legion defeated the Silver Stars to advance to the Sub-State 12 Championship. They collected six hits, including four doubles. Their starting pitcher Sam Nagel threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Alex Gwost, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice bunt for an RBI and he scored one run. Sam Nagel went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and he scored one run. Thomas Kunkel went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and Josh Jennings went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored one run. Gabe Hirsch went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run, Caleb Strack went 1-for-4 and Brady Shelstad had sacrifice bunt for an RBI.

There was no box score gotten from the Silver Stars.

Championship

Friday, July 26th (7:30)

St. Cloud Chutes vs. Little Falls (rained out)

Saturday, July 27th (5:00) If needed game to follow

SUB-STATE 15

Hosted by Waconia and Hamburg

COLD SPRING 5 HUTCHINSON 4

MARSHALL 4 COLD SPRING 2