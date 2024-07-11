Central MN American Legion Baseball Update

AREA LEGION BASEBALL ROUNDUP

SARTELL POST 277 9 SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 5

The Sartell Post 277 defeated they cross town rivals Sauk Rapids Post 254, they out hit them eleven to six. They collected three doubles and they had eight players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Wes Thompson, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Carter Stutsman threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Wes Johnson threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Carter Stutsman, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Brenden Boesen went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he was it by a pitch, had a stolen base and he score a run. Jameson Kramer went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cayden Behrman went 3-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a trio of runs. Gavin O’Connell went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Austin Larh went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base. Wes Johnson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk, Brady Thompson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Levi Frieler scored a run.

The Sauk Rapids Post 254 starting pitcher was Ethan Swanson, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Ben Rothstein threw one inning, he gave up three hits, four runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. Vance Murn threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Shea Koster, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Vince Murn went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Ben Rothstein went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Brody Sabin went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Riedeman went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Ethan Mader went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and and Logan Bauer earned a walk.

ST. CLOUD 76ers 5 ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST 76 4

The St. Cloud Post 76ers defeated their cross town rivals the St. Cloud Chutes, they were out hit ten to six. They did collect a pair of doubles and they were aided eight walks. Their starting pitcher was Drew Lieser, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Kayden Mork threw three innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Joe Hess, he went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Sutton Kenning went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Colten Palmer went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Drew Lieser went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run and and Kayden Mork went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run. Max Kiffmeyer went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks, he a stolen base and he scored two runs and Parker Schultz was credited for a RBI. Ben Schmitt earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base an he scored a run, Henry Burkstrand and Noah Thies both earned a walk.

The Chutes Post 76 starting pitcher was Cade Simmons, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, eight walks and he recorded six strikeouts. John Brew threw 1 1/3 innings, he issued one walk.

Their offense was led by Jacob Oliver, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Mason Layne went 3-for-3, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Matthew Primus went 2-for-3 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and John Brew went 1-for-4. Tommy Gohman went 1-for-4 and Cade Simmons earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases.

ALBANY POST 482 13 FOLEY LEGION POST 298 3

The Albany Post 482 defeated their rivals the Foley Legion Post 298, they collected ten hits, including three doubles and they had seven players that collected hits. They put put big runs, three in the first and four in the second and they didn’t look back. They added three in the fifth and three in the seventh. Their starting pitcher was Keenan Dingman, he grew four innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Joe Severs threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Elliot Burnett threw two innings to close it out, he gave up two hits.

Their offense was led by Ethan Meyer, he went 3-for-4 with a double for four huge RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Nathan Sand went 1-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and Drew Cramlet went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Elliot Burnett went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Elliot Allen went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Keenan Dingman was credited for two RBIs. Zach Birr went 1-for-2 and he scored a pair of runs, Owen Carlson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bennett Hylla earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs, Hayden Fredricks earned a walk and he scored a run and Nick Merdan was hit by a pitch.

The Foley Legion Post 298 starting pitcher was Mike Yanta, he threw 1 1/3 inings, he gave up three hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Deegan Beck threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Aiden Micholski threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex Jennissen threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Josiah Peterson, he went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Trey Emmerich went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Aiden Micholski went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Mike Yanta went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Noah Gapinski earned two walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run, Jace Molitor was credited for two RBIs and Wyatt Lueck was hit by a pitch.