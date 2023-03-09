St. Cloud Adds Jobs in 2022
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud picked up 3,047 jobs in 2022.
Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development reports the St. Cloud area job market grew by 3%, only the Mankato area grew at a higher rate.
Statewide, payroll jobs grew by 2.4%, or 68,807 jobs, in 2022.
In January of 2023, the state gained 14,100 jobs and posted an unemployment rate of 2.9%.
