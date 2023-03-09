Ways to Explore MN Around St. Patrick’s Day

Many Minnesotans have Irish heritage and even if you don't Minnesota likes to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with everything green. Jake Juliot is the PR and Communications Specialist from Explore Minnesota. He highlighted the following St. Patrick's Day and Maple Syrup options for Minnesotans.

St. Patrick’s Day

You don't have to be Irish to get in on the fun of St. Patrick's Day. Parades, parties, races and concerts are held throughout the state.

Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in St. Paul (since 1967!) Begins at noon on Friday, March 17 Travels east to west along 5 th Street and wraps around Rice Park downtown Always lots of great costumes and green beer Before and after the parade, you can also enjoy Celtic music, dancing and vendors during the Irish Celebration at Landmark Center (from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 17)

There will also be a parade in Columbia Heights (55 th annual) on March 17 This one starts at 6 p.m. Follows 40 th Avenue NE Parade will be followed by the Blarney Blast at Murzyn Hall

annual) on March 17 Historic downtown New Ulm also has a long-running tradition of celebrating St. Patrick’s Day This year the parade is celebrating its 54 th year Starts at 5 p.m. Afterward the festivities will continue with Irish music and food at a “Gathering of the Clans” banquet at Veigel’s Kaiserhoff

Celtic Festival at Hjemkomst Center in Moorhead on Saturday, March 18 Learn about the history, arts and traditions of the seven Celtic Nations with two performance stages, heritage presentations, activity booths and Celtic foods

Red Beard Run/Walk in Spicer on Saturday, March 18 Healthy way to celebrate Prizes for best beard and best green attire Several other fun runs taking place on March 18

Maple Syrup

We know from our research that travel in Minnesota often involves outdoor activities. During these shoulder seasons between winter and spring, the weather can be unpredictable, but here are some sure-fire things you can do to get out and appreciate nature.

Tap into the fun of maple syrup making This is the time of year when you can tap your backyard maple tree, collect sap and boil it down into delicious maple syrup Maple sap runs best when daytime temperatures are in the high 30s to mid-40s and overnight temperatures are below freezing. Lots of programs taking place at Minnesota state parks this month that will show you how it’s done Fun for the whole family River Bend Nature Center (Faribault) – classes offered March 18, 28 and 30 Osprey Wild Environmental Learning Center in Sandstone will celebrate Maple Syrup Day on March 25 with opportunities to tap trees and taste syrup on pancakes State Parks Whitewater State Park – demos every Saturday in March Lake Bemidji State Park—demo on March 25, 1-3 p.m.



