MN Bill Would Ban Sale of Plastic Water Bottles

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A bill introduced in the Minnesota Senate would ban the sale of plastic water bottles statewide.

The bill, SF 2791, would ban the sale of water contained in a sealed, molded plastic container holding less than 2 liters.

The ban would only apply to products sold as water, not other beverages.

A penalty of $50 for each violation, with a maximum penalty of $500 would be levied on the retailer.

Assistant Majority Leader Kelly Morrison from Deephaven is listed as the only author of the bill. The bill has been sent to the Commerce and Consumer Protection committee.

