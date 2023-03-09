Dollar General Coming Back to St. Joseph
Yesterday we had a story about how the small town of Morgan, Minnesota has blocked the opening of Dollar General, and that many of the small towns around the country are following suit. Reason being - they sell everything and can hurt small, mom and pop type businesses in the town.
But, the town of St. Joseph is willing to try this again.
Last year, Dollar General in St. Joseph had a fire that destroyed the inside of the store. No one was hurt in the fire, and the cause has still not been determined. But now, there is a plan to build a new Dollar General on the same site as the former store.
According to the Newsleader:
St. Joseph Community Development Director Nate Keller informed the Newsleader the permit from Dollar General was received by the city in early March. It is not yet known when the new store will be ready to open for business.
Recently, Dollar General opened in Sartell on the same site as the former Family Dollar. Family Dollar closed along County Road 1 a couple of years ago.
Dollar General does help with charitable giving too.
Since 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $216 million in grants, helping more than 15.4 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy and/or continued education
The timing of the new build and opening will be announced soon.