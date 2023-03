Bockfest 2023 took place in New Ulm last weekend, and as usual, a great time was had by all.

This year the weather was absolutely perfect for the outdoor event, which featured live music, a search for the Bocks, and of course, all in celebration of Schell's Brewery.

Enjoy this year's photos listed below.

BOCKFEST 2023

