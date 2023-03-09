Crimestoppers: Stolen Vehicles and a Burglary in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 10 block of 4th Avenue South. The vehicle is a 2020 light gray Kia Telluride with black rims. The license plate is JXR 846.

St. Cloud Police are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 3600 block of Division Street West. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the vehicle is a 2021 silver Chevy Spark hatchback with a Colorado license 766 SQZ.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a burglary on the 3300 block of Division Street West. Mages says a business was entered and a cash register was damaged.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.