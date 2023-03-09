St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Burglarizing an Occupied Home
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man accused of breaking into a St. Cloud home and raiding the kitchen pantry has changed his plea to guilty ahead of his jury trial.
Thirty-two-year-old Phan Xiong pleaded guilty to 1st-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling. His trial was scheduled to begin this week.
According to the charging complaint, a man called the police on a day last April to report a burglary. He said his wife woke him up shortly before 5:30 a.m. to alert him to a door slamming.
The man said he went to the kitchen where he found a shirtless man. The homeowner said the burglar then asked for a beer which the homeowner gave him. The suspect then left the house.
Court records show a jacket was left behind with I.D. cards for Xiong in the pocket. The homeowner told police that food was eaten and car keys to a Volkswagon and a Honda were missing.
Later that morning police responded to a complaint of someone tampering with a vehicle. Officers arrived to find Xiong rummaging through a vehicle and Volkswagon keys belonging to the burglary victim.
He'll be sentenced on August 10th.
