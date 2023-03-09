Minnesota Warriors Hockey Showcase Raises Record $35,000
SARTELL (WJON News) -- A charity hockey game was a huge success.
The third annual showcase between Blattner Company and the Minnesota Warriors hockey team raised a record $35,335 for the program.
The Warriors held on to the 7-3 victory over the Blattner hockey team, which features players from the Blattner family of companies.
All proceeds from the event to help The Warriors’ mission , which is to provide a therapeutic, recreational and educational opportunity for wounded, injured or otherwise disabled veterans.
This year’s game was played at Bernick’s Arena at the Scheels Athletic Complex in Sartell.
