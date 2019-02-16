St. Ben’s Crushes Carleton

The College of St. Benedict basketball team closed out their regular season with a win against Carleton College.

St. Bens and Carleton played a close first half. CSB was outscored 11-16 in the first quarter. They started to rally in the second and cut the deficit to three points. At the half, the Bennies trailed the Knights 27-24.

The Bennies were on fire in the third quarter. They put up 29 points and held Carleton to only 6. Entering the final quarter, St. Bens held a comfortable 53-33 lead.

The Knights tried to pull back within striking distance of the Bennies in the fourth, but CSB held on strong. In the final ten minutes, St. Ben’s never led by less than 15 points. They sealed up the win, 68-52.

Sidney Schiffler and Maddie Schmitz led the team with 20 points each. Megan Thompson tallied nine, and Breanna Gates added 6.

The Bennies’ overall record for the season improves to 15-10 and 11-7 MIAC. Playoff action for CSB begins on Tuesday night when they host Gustavus in the MIAC Quarterfinal round. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.