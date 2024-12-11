St. Ben’s Basketball Wins at St. Mary’s; CSB Hockey Ties

The St. Ben's basketball team improved to 7-1 overall after posting a 68-62 win at St. Mary's in Winona Tuesday night. Freshman Tatum Findley led the Bennies with 15 points, Sofia Baldessari and Megan Morgan had 13 points and Lauren Arnold had 10 points for St. Ben's.

The Bennies are 3-0 in the MIAC and will play Caltech Monday at 10am (CT) in Puerto Rico.

St. Ben's hockey tied UW-Superior 4-4 in overtime Tuesday night in St. Cloud. The Bennies got a goal and an assist from Emma Rooks and Mia Lopez. St. Ben's is 6-3-3 and are now off until January 11 when they play the Milwaukee School of Engineering.