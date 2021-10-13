St. Ben’s Adds Varsity Lacrosse

St. JOSEPH -- The College of St. Benedict is adding Varsity Women's Lacrosse to their list of collegiate sports.

St. Ben's announced Wednesday that they will be playing their first games of varsity lacrosse in the spring of 2023.

This year is the 50 year anniversary of Title IX. Athletic Director, Kelly Anderson-Diercks, says they are excited to offer women this opportunity.

A large part of Title IX has been expending opportunities for women. So, for me, the fact that this announcement is going to hit and we'll get to start a program on the 50th year anniversary as a women's institution, and, that we're really committed to growing and expanding opportunities for women, it's just a nice piece from a timing perspective.

They have begun the search for the team's first head coach.

I want someone who is confident, a dynamic recruiter, someone who can speak to the benefits of intercollegiate athletics for women. I want someone who is adaptable, someone who is resilient, someone who is innovative, someone who is creative. I would say any of the traits I would look for in a head coach of any sport, are the traits I am looking for in a lacrosse coach.

The team will play in the Outdoor Athletic Complex, which recently won the softball Field of the Year award from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association for its grounds keeping and facilities.