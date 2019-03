San Antonio topped the Timberwolves 100-93 last night despite the Wolves holding a 9-point halftime advantage. The Wolves were outscored 31-16 in the 3rd quarter.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Wolves with 25 points and 14 rebounds and Andrew Wiggins added 22 points. LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 26 points.

The Wolves are 28-42 and will play at Los Angeles against the Lakers Friday night at 9:30. Hear the game on WJON.