Spurs Down T-Wolves 112-108

The Timberwolves lost 112-108 at San Antonio Wednesday night. Minnesota led by 2 entering the 4th quarter only to see the Spurs rally to win. DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 28 points and LaMarcus Aldridge had 21 points and 19 rebounds.

The Wolves were led by Jeff Teague with 27 points, Jimmy Butler added 23 points and Andrew Wiggins had 20 points. Karl-Anthony Towns had just 8 points and 9 rebounds. Minnesota was out-rebounded 52-46.

The Wolves host Cleveland in their home opener Friday at 7pm, pregame on WJON at 6:30.