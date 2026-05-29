The St. Cloud Rox completed a two-game sweep of the Badlands Big Sticks with a 6-3 win in Dickinson, North Dakota on Thursday night. The Rox enter Friday's home opener at Joe Faber Field with a 3-1 record on the season.

Jackson Akin got the Rox on the board in the top of the third inning with a single that scored Tanner Recchio, making the score 3-1 in favor of the Big Sticks. St. Cloud tied the game with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth inning on a Badlands error and a Justin Lang RBI double.

ROX RALLY IN FIFTH

The Rox pulled away for the win with a three-run fifth inning. Carter Jorissen gave the Rox a 4-3 lead with an RBI groundout, then Tyler Holland scored Nolan Geislinger with a single and came around to score as well on a wild pitch.

KJ Hart earned the win for St. Cloud with 2.2 scoreless innings of relief in which he allowed just one hit while striking out one and walking four. The Rox pitching staff walked 13 batters as a team.

ROX HOME OPENER

The Rox will host the Bismarck Larks for their home opener on Friday, May 29th at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.. Former Twin Brian Harper will be on hand to throw out the ceremonial first pitch and meet with fans and there will be a fireworks show after the game.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.