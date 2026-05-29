HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS

THURSDAY MAY 28TH

ROCORI SPARTANS 6 SARTELL SABRES 3

The Spartans out hit the Sabres nine to six, including a home run, a

triple and a double. Their starting pitcher was Nolan VanLoy, he

threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs,

three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Reece Kalla threw 2/3

inning, he gave up two hits.

The Spartans offense was led by Zander Folkerts went 3-4 with a

triple for three RBIs and Caleb Maddox went 1-4 for a RBI. Cal Heying

went 2-3 with a home run for a RBI and he scored two runs and Blake

Kelly was credited for a RBI. Nolan VanLoy went 1-4 with a double

and Reese Kalla went 1-3. Max Fredin went 2-4 and he scored two

runs and Noah Olmscheid had a walk.

The Sabres starting pitcher was Brady Thompson, he threw six

innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs and he recorded three

strikeouts and L. Lance gave up a walk.

The Sabres offense was led by Mateo Segura went 4-4 for two RBIs

and Keaton Landowski was credited for a RBI and he was hit by a

pitch. Daylon Holter went 1-2 with a double and he scored two runs

and Brady Thompson was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run.

Nolan Hemker went 1-4, Trevor Schlangen and Miles Simonsen both

had a walk.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 10 PIERZ PIONEERS 0

The Crusaders out hit the Pioneers ten to two, including a pair of doubles. Their

starting pitcher was Henry Schloe, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave

up two hits, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Noah Bigaouette, he went 3-3 with a double

for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Ryan Liebrenz went 1-1 with a double for

two RBIs, he had two walks and he scored two runs. Henry Schloe went 1-2 for

two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jack Hamak went 2-3 for a

RBI and he scored a run and Sam Oliver went 2-3 for a RBI. Owen Fradette went

1-1, he was hit by a pitch, had a walk and he scored two runs, Jacob Oliver and

Nick Plante both were hit by a pitch and both scored a run.

The Pioneers starting pitcher was Link Toops, he threw four innings, he gave up

seven hits, eight runs, three walks and he recored three strikeouts. Connor

Hennessy threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and he

recorded one strikeouts. Their offense was led day Grady Young and Link Toops,

both went 1-2. Preston Saehr, Brecken Andres and Connor Hennessy all had a

walk.

EVW EAGLES 3 STAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALS 2

The Eagles and Staples both collected six hits including a double. Their starting

pitcher was Bryce Neiman, threw a gem, he threw seven innings, he gave up six

hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Jack Maile, he went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs

and Nick Becker went 1-3 for a RBI. Torii Berg and Bryce Neiman both went 1-4

and both scored a run. Jack Portner went 1-3 and Blake Glenz had two walks and

he scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Cooper Tappe, he threw seven innings, he

gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Cardinals offense was led by John Schotzko went 1-2 for a RBI and he had a

walk and Silas Clausen was credited for a RBI. Elijah Kossan went 2-4 with a

double and Colbe Tappe went 1-2 with a double, a walk and he scored a run.

Cooper Tappe went 1-3 and he scored a run and Gabe Decker went 1-3.

ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 5 St. CLOUD CRUSH 4

The Cardinals were out hit by the Crush five to four, their starting

pitcher was Griffin Wimmer, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win,

he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded seven

strikeouts and Beau Jones threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits,

two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cardinals offense was led by T. Miller went 2-3 for a RBI and. G.

Wimmer was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen

base and he had a walk. Landon Gess-Norling was credited for a RBI,

he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Evan Zabel went 1-2

with two walks. Easton Klimex went 1-1 with a stolen base and he had

a walk. Sam Wiesman had two walks, Nolan Johnson was hit by a

pitch and he scored a run, Connor Anderson had a walk and he

scored a run and Brody Adelman scored a run.

The Crush starting pitcher was Brett Pankonin, he threw two innings,

he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three

strikeouts. I. Palmer threw four innings, he gave up two hits, four

runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Crush offense was led by Gerad Hanle, he went 2-4 for a RBI, a

stolen base and he scored a run and Addison Dobowey went 1-4 with

a double for a RBI. Orion Preisler went 1-2 with a double, a walk and

he scored two runs and Carter Williams went 1-3 with a walk. Jared

Laudenbach had a walk, Everett Stine was hit by a pitch and he had a

stolen base and Andrew Brown scored a run.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 5 SRR STORM 2

The Flyers were out hit by the Storm ten to eight, they did collect one double and

a home run. Their starting pitcher was Evan LeMieur, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he

gave up eight hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

Preston Romaine threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded four

strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Izaak Kalis, he went 2-3 with a home run for a RBI

and he had a stolen base. Payton Bartos went 1-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a

pitch and Preston Romaine went 1-3 and he scored a run. Evan LeMieur went 2-3

with a double and he scored two runs and Ryan Newman was hit by a pitch. Liam

Thoma went 1-3 and he had a stolen base, Nick Sprang went 1-2 with a walk and

he scored a run and John Ahlin had a walk.

The Storm starting pitcher was Owen Gales, he threw four innings, he gave up

five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeouts. Bodin Washnieski

threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Storm offense was led by Reed Krogstad, he went 3-3 with a double for a RBI

and Bodin Washnieski was credited for a RBI and he had two walks. Isaac Miller

went 2-4 and he scored a run and Griffin Rothstein went 1-3 with a walk. Tavin

Gohman went 1-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Carter Riedeman

had a stolen base and he had a walk.

BBE JAGUARS 5 BORDER WEST BUCCANEERS 3

The Jaguars out hit the Buccaneers six to three, including a double, a sacrifice

fly and four stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Aidan Mueller, he threw a

complete game to earn the win. He gave up three singles, one run, one walk and

he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Jaguars offense was led by Hayden Sobiech went 1-1 with a sacrifice fly for

a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Noah DeRoo went 1-3 for a RBI and a stolen

base and Ethan Mueller went 2-3 with a double and a walk. Lance Rademacher

went 1-3 with a stolen a base and he scored two runs and Aiden Mueller went

1-3. Cameron Loe had a stolen base and he scored three runs and Brett DeRoo

had a stolen base, two walks and he scored two runs.

The Buccaneers starting pitcher was R. Holtz, he threw six innings, he gave up

six hits, five runs, seven walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense

was led by T. Nachbor, B. Nachbor and P. Volker all went 1-3. B. Maratig and O.

Deal both had a stolen base and E. Frisch was hit by a pitch.

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE CHARGERS 1 BBE JAGUARS 0

The Chargers out hit the Jaguars six to one, their starting pitcher was Landon

Sullivan he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up one hit, four

walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Seth Thoennes went 2-3 with a stolen base and

he scored a run and Evan Dingwall went 2-3. C. Chilean went 1-2 and Colton

Breitkreutz went 1-3. Jack Kelley was hit by as pitch and he had a stolen base

and Landon Sullivan had a walk.

The Jaguars starting pitcher was Baron Breitbach, he threw seven innings, he

gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Jaguars

offense was led by Noah DeRoo, he went 1-3, AidenMueller, Cameron Loe, Baron

Breitbach and Wyatt Winter all had a walk.

BECKER BULLDOGS2 BIG LAKE HORNETS 1

The Hornets out hit the Bulldogs, six to five, their starting pitcher was

Ethan Cantin, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave six

singles, one run, three walks and he recored nine strikeouts.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Cayden Denne, he went 1-3 for a RBI

and Cody Deters went 1-2 and he scored a run. Anthony Rimmer and

Isaac Guck both went 1-3, Riley Girard went 1-2 with a walk, Austin

Rimmer had a walk and Griffin Munich both had a walk.

The Hornets starting pitcher was Jackson Garocke, he threw six

innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded

ten strikeouts and Colton Monson threw one inning, he gave up one

hit.

The Hornets offense was led by Brendan Goedker, he went 1-4 for a

RBI and Connor Lundquist went 2-3. Colton Munson went 2-3, Owen

Wilczek went 1-3, Caleb Martin, Jackson Garocke and Dreeson

Millam all had a walk and W. Jones scored a run.

ALBANY HUSKIES 13 HUTCHINSON TIGERS 8

The Huskies out hit the Tigers sixteen to nine, including a home run, two doubles

and eight walks. Their starting pitcher wa Cohen Habben, he threw 1/3 inning, he

gave up one hit, two runs and four walks. Conner Plumski threw 1 2/3 innings, he

gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Tyson

Fredricks threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk andhe

recorded three strikeouts. Axton Orbeck threw 1 2/3 innings to close it out, he

gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Cohen Habben, he went 3-5 with a home run for

three RBIs and Judah Allen went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he

scored a run. Kyle Holm went 1-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Noah

Davey went 1-2 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Wyatt Schmitz

went 2-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Dylan Hoffarth went 1-4 for a RBI.

Carter Weston went 3-5 with a double and he scored three runs and Axton

Orbeck went 2-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base. Connor Plumski went 1-3, he

was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run and Dylan Hoffarth went

1-4 for a RBI.

The Tigers starting pitcher was Matt Ortloff, he threw five innings, he gave up ten

hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Howie Smith gave up

two hits, four runs and one walk and Graydon Rostberg threw two innings, he

gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Tigers offense was led by Tucker Finnell went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs,

a stolen base and one walk. Matthew Ortloff went 1-4 for two RBIs. Hayden

Welsch went 2-4, with a walk and he scored a two runs.

Nathan Schumann went 2-4 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and

Howie Smith was credited for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Brody

Wanaous went 1-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs and

Grayden Rostberg went 1-1. Hayden Benson had a walk, Brendon Ziegler was hit

by a pitch, Issac Scott had a stolen base, Clay Witte and Ethan Schlueter both

scored a run.