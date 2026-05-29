High School Baseball Playoffs Heat Up With Thrilling Victories
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS
THURSDAY MAY 28TH
ROCORI SPARTANS 6 SARTELL SABRES 3
The Spartans out hit the Sabres nine to six, including a home run, a
triple and a double. Their starting pitcher was Nolan VanLoy, he
threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, three runs,
three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Reece Kalla threw 2/3
inning, he gave up two hits.
The Spartans offense was led by Zander Folkerts went 3-4 with a
triple for three RBIs and Caleb Maddox went 1-4 for a RBI. Cal Heying
went 2-3 with a home run for a RBI and he scored two runs and Blake
Kelly was credited for a RBI. Nolan VanLoy went 1-4 with a double
and Reese Kalla went 1-3. Max Fredin went 2-4 and he scored two
runs and Noah Olmscheid had a walk.
The Sabres starting pitcher was Brady Thompson, he threw six
innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs and he recorded three
strikeouts and L. Lance gave up a walk.
The Sabres offense was led by Mateo Segura went 4-4 for two RBIs
and Keaton Landowski was credited for a RBI and he was hit by a
pitch. Daylon Holter went 1-2 with a double and he scored two runs
and Brady Thompson was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run.
Nolan Hemker went 1-4, Trevor Schlangen and Miles Simonsen both
had a walk.
CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS 10 PIERZ PIONEERS 0
The Crusaders out hit the Pioneers ten to two, including a pair of doubles. Their
starting pitcher was Henry Schloe, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave
up two hits, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Crusaders offense was led by Noah Bigaouette, he went 3-3 with a double
for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Ryan Liebrenz went 1-1 with a double for
two RBIs, he had two walks and he scored two runs. Henry Schloe went 1-2 for
two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jack Hamak went 2-3 for a
RBI and he scored a run and Sam Oliver went 2-3 for a RBI. Owen Fradette went
1-1, he was hit by a pitch, had a walk and he scored two runs, Jacob Oliver and
Nick Plante both were hit by a pitch and both scored a run.
The Pioneers starting pitcher was Link Toops, he threw four innings, he gave up
seven hits, eight runs, three walks and he recored three strikeouts. Connor
Hennessy threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and he
recorded one strikeouts. Their offense was led day Grady Young and Link Toops,
both went 1-2. Preston Saehr, Brecken Andres and Connor Hennessy all had a
walk.
EVW EAGLES 3 STAPLES-MOTLEY CARDINALS 2
The Eagles and Staples both collected six hits including a double. Their starting
pitcher was Bryce Neiman, threw a gem, he threw seven innings, he gave up six
hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.
The Eagles offense was led by Jack Maile, he went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs
and Nick Becker went 1-3 for a RBI. Torii Berg and Bryce Neiman both went 1-4
and both scored a run. Jack Portner went 1-3 and Blake Glenz had two walks and
he scored a run.
The Cardinals starting pitcher was Cooper Tappe, he threw seven innings, he
gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.
The Cardinals offense was led by John Schotzko went 1-2 for a RBI and he had a
walk and Silas Clausen was credited for a RBI. Elijah Kossan went 2-4 with a
double and Colbe Tappe went 1-2 with a double, a walk and he scored a run.
Cooper Tappe went 1-3 and he scored a run and Gabe Decker went 1-3.
ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 5 St. CLOUD CRUSH 4
The Cardinals were out hit by the Crush five to four, their starting
pitcher was Griffin Wimmer, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win,
he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded seven
strikeouts and Beau Jones threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits,
two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.
The Cardinals offense was led by T. Miller went 2-3 for a RBI and. G.
Wimmer was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen
base and he had a walk. Landon Gess-Norling was credited for a RBI,
he had a stolen base and he scored a run and Evan Zabel went 1-2
with two walks. Easton Klimex went 1-1 with a stolen base and he had
a walk. Sam Wiesman had two walks, Nolan Johnson was hit by a
pitch and he scored a run, Connor Anderson had a walk and he
scored a run and Brody Adelman scored a run.
The Crush starting pitcher was Brett Pankonin, he threw two innings,
he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three
strikeouts. I. Palmer threw four innings, he gave up two hits, four
runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout.
The Crush offense was led by Gerad Hanle, he went 2-4 for a RBI, a
stolen base and he scored a run and Addison Dobowey went 1-4 with
a double for a RBI. Orion Preisler went 1-2 with a double, a walk and
he scored two runs and Carter Williams went 1-3 with a walk. Jared
Laudenbach had a walk, Everett Stine was hit by a pitch and he had a
stolen base and Andrew Brown scored a run.
LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 5 SRR STORM 2
The Flyers were out hit by the Storm ten to eight, they did collect one double and
a home run. Their starting pitcher was Evan LeMieur, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he
gave up eight hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.
Preston Romaine threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded four
strikeouts.
The Flyers offense was led by Izaak Kalis, he went 2-3 with a home run for a RBI
and he had a stolen base. Payton Bartos went 1-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a
pitch and Preston Romaine went 1-3 and he scored a run. Evan LeMieur went 2-3
with a double and he scored two runs and Ryan Newman was hit by a pitch. Liam
Thoma went 1-3 and he had a stolen base, Nick Sprang went 1-2 with a walk and
he scored a run and John Ahlin had a walk.
The Storm starting pitcher was Owen Gales, he threw four innings, he gave up
five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeouts. Bodin Washnieski
threw two innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Storm offense was led by Reed Krogstad, he went 3-3 with a double for a RBI
and Bodin Washnieski was credited for a RBI and he had two walks. Isaac Miller
went 2-4 and he scored a run and Griffin Rothstein went 1-3 with a walk. Tavin
Gohman went 1-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Carter Riedeman
had a stolen base and he had a walk.
BBE JAGUARS 5 BORDER WEST BUCCANEERS 3
The Jaguars out hit the Buccaneers six to three, including a double, a sacrifice
fly and four stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Aidan Mueller, he threw a
complete game to earn the win. He gave up three singles, one run, one walk and
he recorded ten strikeouts.
The Jaguars offense was led by Hayden Sobiech went 1-1 with a sacrifice fly for
a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Noah DeRoo went 1-3 for a RBI and a stolen
base and Ethan Mueller went 2-3 with a double and a walk. Lance Rademacher
went 1-3 with a stolen a base and he scored two runs and Aiden Mueller went
1-3. Cameron Loe had a stolen base and he scored three runs and Brett DeRoo
had a stolen base, two walks and he scored two runs.
The Buccaneers starting pitcher was R. Holtz, he threw six innings, he gave up
six hits, five runs, seven walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Their offense
was led by T. Nachbor, B. Nachbor and P. Volker all went 1-3. B. Maratig and O.
Deal both had a stolen base and E. Frisch was hit by a pitch.
BRANDON-EVANSVILLE CHARGERS 1 BBE JAGUARS 0
The Chargers out hit the Jaguars six to one, their starting pitcher was Landon
Sullivan he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up one hit, four
walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.
The Chargers offense was led by Seth Thoennes went 2-3 with a stolen base and
he scored a run and Evan Dingwall went 2-3. C. Chilean went 1-2 and Colton
Breitkreutz went 1-3. Jack Kelley was hit by as pitch and he had a stolen base
and Landon Sullivan had a walk.
The Jaguars starting pitcher was Baron Breitbach, he threw seven innings, he
gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Jaguars
offense was led by Noah DeRoo, he went 1-3, AidenMueller, Cameron Loe, Baron
Breitbach and Wyatt Winter all had a walk.
BECKER BULLDOGS2 BIG LAKE HORNETS 1
The Hornets out hit the Bulldogs, six to five, their starting pitcher was
Ethan Cantin, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave six
singles, one run, three walks and he recored nine strikeouts.
The Bulldogs offense was led by Cayden Denne, he went 1-3 for a RBI
and Cody Deters went 1-2 and he scored a run. Anthony Rimmer and
Isaac Guck both went 1-3, Riley Girard went 1-2 with a walk, Austin
Rimmer had a walk and Griffin Munich both had a walk.
The Hornets starting pitcher was Jackson Garocke, he threw six
innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded
ten strikeouts and Colton Monson threw one inning, he gave up one
hit.
The Hornets offense was led by Brendan Goedker, he went 1-4 for a
RBI and Connor Lundquist went 2-3. Colton Munson went 2-3, Owen
Wilczek went 1-3, Caleb Martin, Jackson Garocke and Dreeson
Millam all had a walk and W. Jones scored a run.
ALBANY HUSKIES 13 HUTCHINSON TIGERS 8
The Huskies out hit the Tigers sixteen to nine, including a home run, two doubles
and eight walks. Their starting pitcher wa Cohen Habben, he threw 1/3 inning, he
gave up one hit, two runs and four walks. Conner Plumski threw 1 2/3 innings, he
gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Tyson
Fredricks threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk andhe
recorded three strikeouts. Axton Orbeck threw 1 2/3 innings to close it out, he
gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.
The Huskies offense was led by Cohen Habben, he went 3-5 with a home run for
three RBIs and Judah Allen went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he
scored a run. Kyle Holm went 1-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Noah
Davey went 1-2 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Wyatt Schmitz
went 2-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Dylan Hoffarth went 1-4 for a RBI.
Carter Weston went 3-5 with a double and he scored three runs and Axton
Orbeck went 2-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base. Connor Plumski went 1-3, he
was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run and Dylan Hoffarth went
1-4 for a RBI.
The Tigers starting pitcher was Matt Ortloff, he threw five innings, he gave up ten
hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Howie Smith gave up
two hits, four runs and one walk and Graydon Rostberg threw two innings, he
gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.
The Tigers offense was led by Tucker Finnell went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs,
a stolen base and one walk. Matthew Ortloff went 1-4 for two RBIs. Hayden
Welsch went 2-4, with a walk and he scored a two runs.
Nathan Schumann went 2-4 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and
Howie Smith was credited for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Brody
Wanaous went 1-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs and
Grayden Rostberg went 1-1. Hayden Benson had a walk, Brendon Ziegler was hit
by a pitch, Issac Scott had a stolen base, Clay Witte and Ethan Schlueter both
scored a run.