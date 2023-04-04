Ultimate Sports Bar Parking Lot Expansion to Begin in a Few Weeks

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- The parking lot expansion project for the Ultimate Sports Bar and Grill in Waite Park is expected to begin soon.

Owner Tom Frericks says Xcel Energy was out Tuesday cutting the power and gas to the house.

He says demolition on the home is expected to begin in the next few weeks, then crews will work on converting the lot into additional parking space.

Frericks says weather permitting, they are hope to have the new parking lot ready to go by mid-May.

Once finish the business will have 45 additional parking spaces to help reduce the significant amount of on-street parking near the business, which has been problematic for residents.

