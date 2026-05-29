Cathedral And Sartell Softball Headed To State Tourney

Cathedral And Sartell Softball Headed To State Tourney

Photo courtesy of Emmett Keenan

The Cathedral Crusaders are headed back to the Class AA State Softball Tournament in a quest to repeat as state champions.

The Crusaders topped Kimball 11-2 on Thursday in Waite Park to advance to the state tournament for a third straight season. Cathedral went 5-0 in the section tournament and outscored their opponents 50-3 on their way to the crown.

Sadie Meyer led an eleven-hit attack for CHS with four hits while also scoring four runs and driving in a pair. CJ Jerzak had a pair of hits and drew two walks, and Berkley Mathiasen had a key two-out hit for a pair of RBI.

Keira Alexander pitched a complete game for Cathedral and allowed just four hits while striking out two Cubs batters.

 

SECTION 8AAA  

In Section 8AAA, Sartell topped ROCORI 4-0 to advance to the state tournament. The Sabres were 4-0 in the section tournament and did not allow a single run in a dominant tourney run that saw them outscore their opponents 42-0.

 

SECTION 8AAAA 

The St. Cloud Crush fell 4-2 to Brainerd in an elimination game Thursday night in Bemidji.

The Warriors went on to top Bemidji in the winner's bracket, forcing a deciding game on Friday morning in Bemidji.

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