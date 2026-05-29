The Cathedral Crusaders are headed back to the Class AA State Softball Tournament in a quest to repeat as state champions.

The Crusaders topped Kimball 11-2 on Thursday in Waite Park to advance to the state tournament for a third straight season. Cathedral went 5-0 in the section tournament and outscored their opponents 50-3 on their way to the crown.

Sadie Meyer led an eleven-hit attack for CHS with four hits while also scoring four runs and driving in a pair. CJ Jerzak had a pair of hits and drew two walks, and Berkley Mathiasen had a key two-out hit for a pair of RBI.

Keira Alexander pitched a complete game for Cathedral and allowed just four hits while striking out two Cubs batters.

SECTION 8AAA

In Section 8AAA, Sartell topped ROCORI 4-0 to advance to the state tournament. The Sabres were 4-0 in the section tournament and did not allow a single run in a dominant tourney run that saw them outscore their opponents 42-0.

SECTION 8AAAA

The St. Cloud Crush fell 4-2 to Brainerd in an elimination game Thursday night in Bemidji.

The Warriors went on to top Bemidji in the winner's bracket, forcing a deciding game on Friday morning in Bemidji.

St. Cloud's Stanley Cup Champion Nate Schmidt [GALLERY] Former St. Cloud Cathedral and University of Minnesota standout Nate Schmidt will bring the Stanley Cup to St. Cloud on August 25th. Here's a look at his career through photos.