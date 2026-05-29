Town Ball Games Deliver Thrilling Moments And Standout Performances
TOWN BALL ROUNDUP
WEDNESDAY MAY 28TH
COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 5 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 3
The Springers out hit the Anglers eight to seven, inclduing a home run. Their
starting pitcher was veteran righty Zach Femrite, he threw five innings. He gave
up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Eli Emerson
threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits and he recorded three
strikeouts.
The Springers offense was led by Joe Dempsey, he went 3-4 with a home run for
a RBI and he had three stolen bases. Brady Klehr went 2-4 for two RBIs, he had
two stolen bases, one walk and he scored a run. Brad Olson went 1-4 for a RBI,
he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Drew Bulson went 1-4 for a RBI.
Drew VonLoy went 1-3, Paul Dorr had a stolen base and he scored a run, Jeron
Terres had a walk and he scored a run and Henry Bulson had a stolen base.
The Anglers starting pitcher was Tyler Cowden, he threw seven innings, he gave
up eight hits, five runs and two walks. Tommy Schaupp threw two innings, he
issued one walk.
The Anglers offense was led by Eric Fouquette he went 1-4 with a double for two
RBIs and he scored a run. Nick Dinkel went 2-4 and Gabe Nathe went 1-4 with a
stolen base. Derek Cagle went 1-3 with a walk, Cole Mueller went 1-1 and he
scored a run and Jordan Schlueter went 1-4.
ST. JOSEPH JOES 8 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 4
The Joes out hit the Brewers thirteen to seven, including three doubles with nine
collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Jonah Schneider, threw three three
innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and two walks. Tanner Aleshire threw two
innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one
strikeout. Lukas Nyberg threw one inning in relief to earn the win and I. Bench
threw one inning threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.
The Joes offense was led by Noah Bissett went 1-4 for three RBIs, a stolen base
and he scored a run. Tanner Blommer went 2-4 for a RBI, he had a double, a
stolen base and a walk. Josh Tinkleberg went 2-3 with a double for a RBI and he
had a walk. Andrew Karls went 2-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and John
Huebsch went 1-4 for a RBI. Craig Hern went 1-3 with a double and James
Anderson went 1-2. Tanner Aleshire and Ben Alford both went 1-2 and each
scored a run.
The Brewers starting pitcher ws Tyler Stang, he threw two innings, he gave up
six hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Dan Zeiher threw three
innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one
strikeout. Noah Young threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, and
one walk.
The Brewers offense was led. by Noah Young, he went 2-3 for a RBI and Ethyn
Fruth went 1-2 for a RBI. Max Kiffmeyer went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he
had a stolen base and he scored a run and Luke Schmidt was credited for a RBI.
Dan Zeiher went 1-2 with a stolen base and he scored two runs and Cade Stang
went 1-3 and he was hit by a pitch. JT Harren went 1-1, Derrik Orth had two
walks and Jackson Sheetz had a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.
MONTICELLO POLECATS 16 HAMEL HAWKS 8
The Polecats out hit the Hawks eleven to ten, including one home run, a triple
and four sacrifice flys. Their starting pitcher was Isaiah Terlinden, he threw five
innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he
recorded five strikeouts. Nick Anderson threw two innings, he gave up three hits,
four runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. N. Anderson threw two
innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.
The Polecats offense was led by Brock Holthaus went 2-4 with a home run for
two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brock Woitalla went 1-5 with a
triple for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Cael Holthaus went 1-1 for
three RBIs, a walk and he scored a run and Brayden Hanson went 1-1 for a RBI, a
walk andhe scored a run. Max Robinson went 2-5 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI
and he scored a run and Jason Axelberg went 2-5 for a RBI and he scored two
runs. Cal Ulven had two sacrfice flys for two RBIs two RBIs and he scored a run.
Dustin Wilcox had two walks, Dallas Miller had a walk, Nick Anderson had a walk
and Mike Olson had a walk and he scored a run.
The Hawks starting pitcher wsa Alex Watterman, he threw three innings, he gave
up five hits, eight runs, one walk and he had one strikeout. Cal Thorson threw
two innings, he gave up one hit, three runs, four walks and he recorded one
strikeout. Jayden Mersereau threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs,
five walks and he recorded three strikeouts.
The Hawks offense was led by James Hanson, he went 1-5 for two RBIs, a walk
and he scored two runs and Brady Zackrison went 3-5 for two RBIs and he had
two walks. Alex Watterman went 1-4 for two RBIs and he had two walks and
Connor Johnson went 2-4. Ian Schock went 2-4 with a double, he was hit by a
pitch, had a stolen base and he scored three runs and Jake Luanyo had a walk.
Trevor Porisch went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run and L. Miler had a stolen
base, a walk and he scored two runs.
MOORHEAD BREWERS 13 SABIN METS 0
The Brewers out hit the Mets sixteen to zero, including two doubles and eleven
that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Beckett Simpson, he threw two
innings and he recorded two strikeouts. Ashton Rivas threw 1 1/3 innings, he
gave recorded two stikeouts and Ben Dawson recorded three stikeouts.
The Brewers offense was led by Denver Blinn, he went 3-4 for four RBIs, he was
hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brayden Jacobson went 3-4 with a double
for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Adam Leininger went
1-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Joe Malecka went 1-2 for
two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Brennen Haman went 1-4 for two RBIs and he
scored a run and Jordan Leininger went 1-4 for a RBI. Dustin Metz went 2-2 with
a stolen base, two walks and he scored four runs and C. Bring went 2-4 and he
scored four runs. Spencer Flaten went 2-2 with two walks and he scored four
runs. Casey Clemonson went 1-4 and he scored a run and Tate Herman went 1-4.
The Mets starting pitcher was Stephen Carlson, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave
up ten hits, ten runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Bergen
Bauman threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded a
strikeout. Evan Krogen threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and he
had a strikeout. Their offense ws led by Jake Wolf, Tharemy Hopkins and David
Benson all were hit by a pitch.
SARTELL STONE PONEYS `11 MOORSE LAKE BUZZ 5
The Stone Poneys out hit the Buzz nine to five, including seven walks and seven
stolen bases. Their starting pitcher wsa Carter Stutsman, he threw three
innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four
strikeouts. Jordan Fish threw 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, three
walks and he recorded one strikeout. Chicho Lizavager threw 2 2/3 innings, he
gave up two hits, one walk and he recored four strikeouts. Jeff Schellfer threw
three innings to close it out, he gave up one walk and he recorded seven
strikeouts.
The Stone Poneys offense was led by Brayden Simones, he went 3-4 for four
RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Caleb O’Connel went 3-4 for a RBI, he
was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Liam Moreno
went 1-4 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run and Braden
Dykhuizen went 1-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a walk and he scored a
run. Shawn Lindsay went 1-2 with a walk and he scored a run and Chicko
Lizarraga had a stolen bases, a walk and he scored two runs. Brenden Boesen
and Levi Frieler both had a walk and he each scored a run and Brendon had a
stolen base and Austin Lahr had a walk.
The Buzz starting pitcher was Nolan Pfister, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up
three hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jackson Peterson
threw 5 2/3 innigs, he gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded
eight strikeouts.
The Buzz offense was led by Alex Omenge, he went 1-4 with a double for two
RBIs and a walk and Isaak Sertich went 1-5 with a home run for a RBI and he
scored a run. Jackson Peterson went 1-4 for a RBI and he had a walk and Owen
Peterson went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Abe Young went 1-4 and he
scored a run, Eli Gilberston had a walk and he scored a run, Mason Calhoun had
two walks and Jaelyn Novy had a walk.