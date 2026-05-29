TOWN BALL ROUNDUP

WEDNESDAY MAY 28TH

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 5 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 3

The Springers out hit the Anglers eight to seven, inclduing a home run. Their

starting pitcher was veteran righty Zach Femrite, he threw five innings. He gave

up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Eli Emerson

threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits and he recorded three

strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Joe Dempsey, he went 3-4 with a home run for

a RBI and he had three stolen bases. Brady Klehr went 2-4 for two RBIs, he had

two stolen bases, one walk and he scored a run. Brad Olson went 1-4 for a RBI,

he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Drew Bulson went 1-4 for a RBI.

Drew VonLoy went 1-3, Paul Dorr had a stolen base and he scored a run, Jeron

Terres had a walk and he scored a run and Henry Bulson had a stolen base.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Tyler Cowden, he threw seven innings, he gave

up eight hits, five runs and two walks. Tommy Schaupp threw two innings, he

issued one walk.

The Anglers offense was led by Eric Fouquette he went 1-4 with a double for two

RBIs and he scored a run. Nick Dinkel went 2-4 and Gabe Nathe went 1-4 with a

stolen base. Derek Cagle went 1-3 with a walk, Cole Mueller went 1-1 and he

scored a run and Jordan Schlueter went 1-4.

ST. JOSEPH JOES 8 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 4

The Joes out hit the Brewers thirteen to seven, including three doubles with nine

collecting hits. Their starting pitcher was Jonah Schneider, threw three three

innings, he gave up four hits, two runs and two walks. Tanner Aleshire threw two

innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded one

strikeout. Lukas Nyberg threw one inning in relief to earn the win and I. Bench

threw one inning threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Noah Bissett went 1-4 for three RBIs, a stolen base

and he scored a run. Tanner Blommer went 2-4 for a RBI, he had a double, a

stolen base and a walk. Josh Tinkleberg went 2-3 with a double for a RBI and he

had a walk. Andrew Karls went 2-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and John

Huebsch went 1-4 for a RBI. Craig Hern went 1-3 with a double and James

Anderson went 1-2. Tanner Aleshire and Ben Alford both went 1-2 and each

scored a run.

The Brewers starting pitcher ws Tyler Stang, he threw two innings, he gave up

six hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Dan Zeiher threw three

innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded one

strikeout. Noah Young threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, and

one walk.

The Brewers offense was led. by Noah Young, he went 2-3 for a RBI and Ethyn

Fruth went 1-2 for a RBI. Max Kiffmeyer went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he

had a stolen base and he scored a run and Luke Schmidt was credited for a RBI.

Dan Zeiher went 1-2 with a stolen base and he scored two runs and Cade Stang

went 1-3 and he was hit by a pitch. JT Harren went 1-1, Derrik Orth had two

walks and Jackson Sheetz had a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 16 HAMEL HAWKS 8

The Polecats out hit the Hawks eleven to ten, including one home run, a triple

and four sacrifice flys. Their starting pitcher was Isaiah Terlinden, he threw five

innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, four runs, four walks and he

recorded five strikeouts. Nick Anderson threw two innings, he gave up three hits,

four runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. N. Anderson threw two

innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Brock Holthaus went 2-4 with a home run for

two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Brock Woitalla went 1-5 with a

triple for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Cael Holthaus went 1-1 for

three RBIs, a walk and he scored a run and Brayden Hanson went 1-1 for a RBI, a

walk andhe scored a run. Max Robinson went 2-5 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI

and he scored a run and Jason Axelberg went 2-5 for a RBI and he scored two

runs. Cal Ulven had two sacrfice flys for two RBIs two RBIs and he scored a run.

Dustin Wilcox had two walks, Dallas Miller had a walk, Nick Anderson had a walk

and Mike Olson had a walk and he scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher wsa Alex Watterman, he threw three innings, he gave

up five hits, eight runs, one walk and he had one strikeout. Cal Thorson threw

two innings, he gave up one hit, three runs, four walks and he recorded one

strikeout. Jayden Mersereau threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs,

five walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Hawks offense was led by James Hanson, he went 1-5 for two RBIs, a walk

and he scored two runs and Brady Zackrison went 3-5 for two RBIs and he had

two walks. Alex Watterman went 1-4 for two RBIs and he had two walks and

Connor Johnson went 2-4. Ian Schock went 2-4 with a double, he was hit by a

pitch, had a stolen base and he scored three runs and Jake Luanyo had a walk.

Trevor Porisch went 1-4 with a walk and he scored a run and L. Miler had a stolen

base, a walk and he scored two runs.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 13 SABIN METS 0

The Brewers out hit the Mets sixteen to zero, including two doubles and eleven

that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Beckett Simpson, he threw two

innings and he recorded two strikeouts. Ashton Rivas threw 1 1/3 innings, he

gave recorded two stikeouts and Ben Dawson recorded three stikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Denver Blinn, he went 3-4 for four RBIs, he was

hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brayden Jacobson went 3-4 with a double

for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Adam Leininger went

1-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run and Joe Malecka went 1-2 for

two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Brennen Haman went 1-4 for two RBIs and he

scored a run and Jordan Leininger went 1-4 for a RBI. Dustin Metz went 2-2 with

a stolen base, two walks and he scored four runs and C. Bring went 2-4 and he

scored four runs. Spencer Flaten went 2-2 with two walks and he scored four

runs. Casey Clemonson went 1-4 and he scored a run and Tate Herman went 1-4.

The Mets starting pitcher was Stephen Carlson, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave

up ten hits, ten runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Bergen

Bauman threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded a

strikeout. Evan Krogen threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and he

had a strikeout. Their offense ws led by Jake Wolf, Tharemy Hopkins and David

Benson all were hit by a pitch.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS `11 MOORSE LAKE BUZZ 5

The Stone Poneys out hit the Buzz nine to five, including seven walks and seven

stolen bases. Their starting pitcher wsa Carter Stutsman, he threw three

innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four

strikeouts. Jordan Fish threw 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, three

walks and he recorded one strikeout. Chicho Lizavager threw 2 2/3 innings, he

gave up two hits, one walk and he recored four strikeouts. Jeff Schellfer threw

three innings to close it out, he gave up one walk and he recorded seven

strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Brayden Simones, he went 3-4 for four

RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Caleb O’Connel went 3-4 for a RBI, he

was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Liam Moreno

went 1-4 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run and Braden

Dykhuizen went 1-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a walk and he scored a

run. Shawn Lindsay went 1-2 with a walk and he scored a run and Chicko

Lizarraga had a stolen bases, a walk and he scored two runs. Brenden Boesen

and Levi Frieler both had a walk and he each scored a run and Brendon had a

stolen base and Austin Lahr had a walk.

The Buzz starting pitcher was Nolan Pfister, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up

three hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jackson Peterson

threw 5 2/3 innigs, he gave up six hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded

eight strikeouts.

The Buzz offense was led by Alex Omenge, he went 1-4 with a double for two

RBIs and a walk and Isaak Sertich went 1-5 with a home run for a RBI and he

scored a run. Jackson Peterson went 1-4 for a RBI and he had a walk and Owen

Peterson went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Abe Young went 1-4 and he

scored a run, Eli Gilberston had a walk and he scored a run, Mason Calhoun had

two walks and Jaelyn Novy had a walk.