Souhan; Wild Likely Headed to Edmonton for Restart [PODCAST]

The NHL plans to return to play starting August 1. Edmonton and Toronto appear to be the hub cities when play resumes. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says the Wild and the rest of the Western Conference will likely be headed for Edmonton. The Wild would match up with Vancouver in the first round.

The Twins have begun workouts at Target Field and Major League Baseball has released their adjusted 2020 schedule. Jim says the schedule doesn't have the challenges it typically does with games against the Red Sox and Yankees and sometimes challenging games against inter-league teams. Jim says many players are apprehensive about returning with the virus still a factor in many states and cities throughout the country. Jim says lots of players are worried about getting sick and what it might take to shutdown the sport again.

The MIAC and NSIC are expected to look at whether they can have fall sports later this month. With Covid-19 not expected to completely go away and fear of a 2nd wave of the virus in the fall the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference are both looking at options. Jim says it would make sense to cancel the fall sports season or move it to spring when Covid-19 may not be as big of a factor. Jim thinks a decision on college winter sports doesn't have to happen yet but pushing those sports back to January would be something that happens.