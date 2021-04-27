Souhan; Vikings May Have to Trade Up to Get a Top Tackle [PODCAST]

The NFL draft will take place from Thursday-Saturday with the first round starting Thursday night at 7 p.m. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says because of the demand for left tackles and the shortage of quality at that position the Vikings may need to trade up from #14 to get either Penei Sewell from Oregon or Rashawn Slater from Northwestern. Jim says we don't know what the Vikings are thinking about doing but we are only speculating on what the Vikings may be thinking. The Vikings do have 2 3rd round picks and 4 4th round picks that could be used to allow the Vikings to move up if they choose to.

The Timberwolves posted a 105-104 win over Utah at Target Center Monday night. D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns each posted a double-double in leading the Wolves to the win. Jim says Russell played a great game and even showed some promise on the defensive side. He says there is "something there" in regards to the talent on this team and that gives Wolves fans some reason for optimism. Souhan isn't sure any of the top 3 players in this year's NBA draft are transformative players. Those top 3 are Jalen Suggs, Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley.

The Twins lost 5-3 in 10 innings at Cleveland Monday. Jim says he often doesn't agree with Twins managers and hasn't been agreeing with some of the decisions being made by Rocco Baldelli during this current rough stretch. Jim says Rocco shouldn't have made the mistake last night doing a mount visit with Jose Berrios and not knowing he had to remove him from the game.

