Souhan; Vikings Likely to Move On From Odenigbo [PODCAST]

The Vikings cut veteran defensive lineman Shamar Stephen saving $3.75 Million in salary cap relief. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Vikings will likely save themselves even more by releasing Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo. He says Odenigbo was good in 2019 but didn't live up to expectations in 2020. Jim says the Vikings could be interested in former Atlanta safety Keanu Neal but he's not convinced the Vikings won't be able to resign Anthony Harris. Listen to our conversation below.

Richard Pitino has been hired by New Mexico to be their next head men's basketball coach. Jim says that deal was likely done quickly after Pitino was fired on Monday. He says these coaches have agents that work on their behave. He says this is a good job for Pitino and probably would have been a better fit for him than the Minnesota job at 30-years old when he left Florida International for Minnesota. Jim expects Athletic Director Mark Coyle to take his time but to have a new head coach in place within weeks not months.

The Minnesota Wild posted a 3-0 win over Arizona Tuesday. Jim says Kirill Kaprizov has become a regional superstar but hasn't reached the level of national NHL superstar yet. He says Kaprizov could get to that level if his goal and assist numbers start to grow.

The Timberwolves lost 137-121 Tuesday night. Jim says head coach Chris Finch has standards and the Wolves did not meet his standards Tuesday night with poor shot selection in the 2nd half and not playing the type of defense they need to to win.

