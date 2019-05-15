Souhan; Vikings are Still Working On Rudolph [PODCAST]

The Vikings restructured the contract of veteran linebacker Eric Kendricks and that move allowed them to sign first round pick, center Garrett Bradbury. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Vikings are still looking to restructure tight end Kyle Rudolph's contract or trade him. He doesn't expect the Vikings to release him. Listen to the conversation below.

The Twins topped the Angels 4-3 Tuesday night. Mitch Garver left the game with a high ankle sprain. Jim speculated that this injury will sideline Garver for more than just 10 days.

The NBA held their draft lottery last night. The Timberwolves will select 11th in the 1st round. Minnesota has never improved their spot in the lottery and this year they moved from 10th to 11th. Jim Souhan thinks this year's draft class isn't especially deep.