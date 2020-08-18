Souhan; Twins’ Pitching is Outperforming Hitting [PODCAST]

The Twins improved to 15-8 with a 4-1 win over Kansas City at Target Field Monday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says many of the hitters in the lineup haven't performed at the level they did last season and that the pitching has really shined. Jim says Nelson Cruz is the exception to that rule as he should be in the discussion for MVP.

The Twins went with a bullpen game Monday with Matt Wisler starting and Devin Smeltzer relieving him. Jim says it worked last night but it isn't what the Twins want to do. He says they'd like have a traditional set of 5 starters.

The NBA started their playoffs with 4 games in Orlando Monday. Jim says he's just not as interested as he thought he would be in large part without a Minnesota team playing. He says baseball and the Vikings starting has taken his interest. He says the rating for the NBA haven't been good either.

Gopher men's basketball coach Richard Pitino is still hoping to play non-conference games this season while Gopher women's basketball coach Lindsay Whalen thinks conference games are the only games that should be played. Jim reminded me that neither will make this decision.