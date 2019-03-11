Souhan; Twins’ Perez and Romero Looking Good [PODCAST]

The Twins continue with spring training games this week in preparation for the 2019 season. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me from Twins spring training in Fort Myers, Florida today. He says the Twins really like left handed starting pitcher Martin Perez and right handed relief pitcher Francisco Romero. Jim says changes for both players could set them up for big seasons in 2019. Listen below

Jim and I also talked about the health of Miguel Sano and his timetable to return and if Jake Odorizzi will be better this season.

The Timberwolves beat the Knicks without Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins Sunday night. Souhan says Towns' injury isn't believed to be serious.

Jim will join me from Fort Myers this week.